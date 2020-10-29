New recovery center opens in Ohio

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — In Lawrence County, Ohio, a new facility opened today aimed at helping perhaps some of the most vulnerable in the tri-state.

“Many people see addiction treatment as a bad person trying to get ‘good.’ We see addiction treatment as sick people trying to become healthy.” Jonathan Hess, M.D., medical director, OVP HEALTH Recovery Center

Various OVP HEALTH and local business officials cut the ribbon, officially unveiling OVP HEALTH Recovery Center in South Point, Ohio. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

The new center opened to help treat people with substance abuse disorders—a problem the tri-state area has been no stranger to in recent years.

“To understand the importance of a center like this, you have to almost look at it statistically: since 1999 when the CDC started counting overdose deaths, we crossed over 750,000 by 2018. 2018 was a good year, relatively speaking—only 47,000. That peaked up to 71,000 last year. And this year, with the pandemic, we’re probably gonna go north of that.” Robert A. Hess, M.D., president and co-founder, OVP HEALTH

Equipped with sixty-two beds, several showers, a laundry room, and other places for patients to find normalcy and wellness, therapist Kate Filkins says the goal there is long-term recovery.

“The first 30 days of recovery is really important for any patient, anybody that goes through the process. So in this type of setting, I’ll have the ability to really help motivate the patients to stay clean and make sure they have the right tools that they need to stay sober long-term.” Kate Filkins, therapist, OVP HEALTH Recovery Center

A single bedroom in the recovery facility. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

Officials from the center say having access to these resources locally, especially during the pandemic, will prove to be life-saving.

“COVID-19 has really put a lot of patients with addiction further behind in their recovery. The facility opening is just a godsend.” Jonathan Hess, M.D., medical director, OVP HEALTH Recovery Center

—Not only for the patients they treat, but for the surrounding area as well.

The exterior of the recovery center. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

“The real value comes from taking the clients and getting them back into the workforce. We have to accept the fact that the facilities, if successful, will rebuild our talent pool.” Bill Dingus, PhD, executive director, Lawrence Economic Development Corporation

The recovery center opened Thursday.

