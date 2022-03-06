PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — If you build it, they will come!



That is what Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne is hoping about the city’s new skate park.



The $340,000 park he says is the biggest and only concrete skate park in the greater Portsmouth region.

The grand opening for the Weghorst Skate Park is April 9. Mayor Dunne says that former Cincinatti Bengals great Ickey Woods will be on hand for the celebration.



The fun kicks off at Noon where a “Bridges with Boards” (a session for those 15 and under will take place from 12-2 p.m. At 3 p.m. a “Skate Jam” contest will open up, there is a $5 entry fee.



An afterparty with music will begin at 8 p.m. at Frank & Steins on Chillicothe Street. There is no ticket cost but they are asking for a donation of $5. Guests will enjoy music by Goat Fudge, Hole Filler, and Mad World.