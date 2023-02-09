(WOWK) — Before the strong winds can even die down, discussion by many has already turned to the chance of snow which has been showing up on weather models for a few days.

The next chance of snow appears to be greatest in southern-most West Virginia and far southeastern Kentucky on Sunday.

Predictor weather model output for Sunday morning

The weather system that will be responsible for this is currently moving out of New Mexico and into Texas as of Thursday night.

Satellite and radar composite as of 6 p.m. Thursday

That system will swing just south of the WOWK-TV area and bring the chance of mixed precipitation or snow to areas especially south of I-64. Models differ on how far north the precipitation actually moves, but the general consensus is that the only places that will see a chance of snow sticking will in those southern areas mentioned above.

Model output for Sunday afternoon

Again, the path of this system can change but given the expected highs in the 40s in the WOWK-TV area, it would only likely be very high terrain areas of West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky where snow could even stick.

Initial ideas of snow accumulation for Sunday – forecasts will be fine tuned over the next few days

