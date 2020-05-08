NFL: 2020-2021 schedule unveiled for Bengals, Browns, and Steelers

(WOWK) – The NFL has released its 2020 schedule. We have given a roundup of Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers. You can catch preseason and regular-season NFL action starting in August right here on WOWK.

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., Sept. 13, 2020

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, Thursday Night Football, Sept. 17, 2020

Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Sept. 27, 2020

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Oct. 4, 2020

Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Oct. 11, 2020

Week 6: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Oct. 18, 2020

Week 7: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Oct. 25, 2020

Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nov. 1, 2020

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Nov. 15, 2020

Week 11: at Washington, 1 p.m., Nov. 22, 2020

Week 12: vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., Nov. 29, 2020

Week 13: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Dec. 6, 2020

Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Dec. 13, 2020

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday Night Football, Dec. 21, 2020

Week 16: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Dec. 27, 2020

Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. Jan. 3, 2021

Notable games: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, vs. Dallas Cowboys, at Tennessee Titans.

Cleveland Browns

Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. Sept. 13, 2020

Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday Night Football, Sept. 17, 2020

Week 3: vs. Washington, 1 p.m., Sept. 27, 2020

Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Oct. 4, 2020

Week 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., Oct. 11, 2020

Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Oct. 18, 2020

Week 7: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Oct. 25, 2020

Week 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m., Nov. 1, 2020

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Nov. 15, 2020

Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Nov. 22, 2020

Week 12: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Nov. 29, 2020

Week 13: at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Dec. 6, 2020

Week 14: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., Monday Night Football, Dec. 14, 2020

Week 15: at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Dec. 20, 2020

Week 16: at New York Jets, time to be determined, Dec. 27, 2020

Week 17: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Jan. 3, 2020

Notable games: at Pittsburgh Steelers, vs Houston Texans, vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1: at New York Giants, Monday Night Football, 7:15 p.m., Sept. 14, 2020

Week 2: vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m., Sept. 20, 2020

Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Sept. 27, 2020

Week 4: at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Oct. 4, 2020

Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Oct. 11, 2020

Week 6: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Oct. 18, 2020

Week 7: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Oct. 25, 2020

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Nov. 8, 2020

Week 10: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Nov. 15, 2020

Week 11: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Nov. 22, 2020

Week 12: Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., Nov. 26, 2020 (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: vs. Washington, 1 p.m., Dec. 6, 2020

Week 14: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m., Dec. 13, 2020

Week 15: at Cincinnati Bengals, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m., Dec. 21, 2020

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Dec. 27, 2020

Week 17: at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Jan. 3, 2021

Notable games: at Dallas Cowboys, at Buffalo Bills, vs. Indianapolis Colts

