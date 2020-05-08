NFL: 2020-2021 schedule unveiled for Bengals, Browns, and Steelers

(WOWK) – The NFL has released its 2020 schedule. We have given a roundup of Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers. You can catch preseason and regular-season NFL action starting in August right here on WOWK.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., Sept. 13, 2020
- Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, Thursday Night Football, Sept. 17, 2020
- Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Sept. 27, 2020
- Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Oct. 4, 2020
- Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Oct. 11, 2020
- Week 6: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Oct. 18, 2020
- Week 7: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Oct. 25, 2020
- Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nov. 1, 2020
- Week 9: Bye week
- Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Nov. 15, 2020
- Week 11: at Washington, 1 p.m., Nov. 22, 2020
- Week 12: vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., Nov. 29, 2020
- Week 13: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Dec. 6, 2020
- Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Dec. 13, 2020
- Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday Night Football, Dec. 21, 2020
- Week 16: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Dec. 27, 2020
- Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. Jan. 3, 2021
Notable games: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, vs. Dallas Cowboys, at Tennessee Titans.
Cleveland Browns
- Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. Sept. 13, 2020
- Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday Night Football, Sept. 17, 2020
- Week 3: vs. Washington, 1 p.m., Sept. 27, 2020
- Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Oct. 4, 2020
- Week 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., Oct. 11, 2020
- Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Oct. 18, 2020
- Week 7: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Oct. 25, 2020
- Week 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m., Nov. 1, 2020
- Week 9: Bye week
- Week 10: vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Nov. 15, 2020
- Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Nov. 22, 2020
- Week 12: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Nov. 29, 2020
- Week 13: at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Dec. 6, 2020
- Week 14: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., Monday Night Football, Dec. 14, 2020
- Week 15: at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Dec. 20, 2020
- Week 16: at New York Jets, time to be determined, Dec. 27, 2020
- Week 17: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Jan. 3, 2020
Notable games: at Pittsburgh Steelers, vs Houston Texans, vs. Las Vegas Raiders.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 1: at New York Giants, Monday Night Football, 7:15 p.m., Sept. 14, 2020
- Week 2: vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m., Sept. 20, 2020
- Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Sept. 27, 2020
- Week 4: at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Oct. 4, 2020
- Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Oct. 11, 2020
- Week 6: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Oct. 18, 2020
- Week 7: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Oct. 25, 2020
- Week 8: Bye week
- Week 9: at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Nov. 8, 2020
- Week 10: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Nov. 15, 2020
- Week 11: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Nov. 22, 2020
- Week 12: Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., Nov. 26, 2020 (Thanksgiving Day)
- Week 13: vs. Washington, 1 p.m., Dec. 6, 2020
- Week 14: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m., Dec. 13, 2020
- Week 15: at Cincinnati Bengals, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m., Dec. 21, 2020
- Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Dec. 27, 2020
- Week 17: at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Jan. 3, 2021
Notable games: at Dallas Cowboys, at Buffalo Bills, vs. Indianapolis Colts
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 23,016 cases, 1,306 deaths
- Aide to Vice President Pence tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Hatfield McCoy trail system to reopen
- Mother’s Day: How to celebrate during the coronavirus
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice gives updates on reopening at noon
- Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston shares more plans on resuming public Mass
- Former WV correctional officer charged with more than 600 counts of sexual abuse found dead in his cell
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 8, 2020
- New Banksy art unveiled at hospital thanks doctors and nurses
- NFL: 2020-2021 schedule unveiled for Bengals, Browns, and Steelers