NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after an overnight crime spree that left one man dead and a woman fighting for her life.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night on Route 41 in Nicholas County.

Troopers say the suspect, 24-year-old Dustin Dale Young, crashed his car and then stole another car from a driver who stopped to help.

Young is accused of driving that car to a nearby home and assaulting a female resident with a hammer, leaving her with life threatening injuries.

Troopers say Young is then accused of fleeing towards Summersville in the stolen car and hitting another car, killing the male driver.

When a Summersville Police officer arrived on the scene to help the victim entrapped in the car, police say he stole that officer’s cruiser and fled to Craigsville.

The cruiser was stopped with the help of Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies and Young was arrested, facing a long list of charges.

This is an active investigation by the WVSP.