Nicholas County man sentenced to 3 years for 2016 killing of wife

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Arthur Owen Woods of Mt. Nebo, West Virginia was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for the 2016 involuntary manslaughter of his wife Starina Woods.

Starina Woods went missing in March of 2016, around the time she moved into a new home with her husband. But Arthur never reported her disappearance to police.

A family member finally reported the disappearance nearly three months after she was last seen.

At the time, Woods told police he believed she had fled to Ecuador with a previous husband after Arthur and Starina got in a “heated” argument.

When he was first charged with 1st Degree Murder in May 2019, Charleston Police learned the couple had an abusive relationship, and they had found evidence of bloodstains in the home.

At the time of sentencing, the charge was reduced to Involuntary Manslaughter.