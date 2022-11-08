(WOWK) — Tropical storm Nicole is churning away and gathering strength in the Atlantic Tuesday night and will likely have a big impact on weather in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio by the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Nicole on infrared enhanced satellite as of Monday evening showing hurricane warnings in purple.

RAIN: Nicole is anticipated to move into Florida on Wednesday and move through the Carolinas Thursday, with the leftover rain arriving here very early Friday. See slideshow below for an idea of placement and timing.

Rainfall is going to be heavy in some places. The latest weather models indicate the heaviest rain will fall near the Ohio River Valley communities. Some 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. That will be enough for small streams or creeks to rise as well as possible issues with poor drainage areas. It’s a good idea to clear out any ditches or sewer grates or gutters that may be filled with leaves before the downpours begin.

Predictor model output for rainfall from remnants of Nicole Friday

WIND: Gusts are going to pick up as the area of low pressure that was Nicole moves in and it meets with a cold front coming in from the west. Gusts could reach 30 mph on the day. See the slideshow below for an idea of what’s to come.

A cold front is going to shove the entire system out to the east but this will only serve to allow sharply colder air to slam into the region. Be ready for temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s for the highs this coming weekend.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app by clicking on the link directly below.