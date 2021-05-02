Nitro Girls Hoops defeats Fairmont Senior 51-45 to earn State Championship

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nitro entered this title game with just one loss all year, Fairmont Senior was unbeaten. This matchup went back and fourth but the Lady Wildcats were able to pull it off.

Nitro downed Fairmont Senior 51-45 even after it lost 2,000 point scorer Bailey Goins.

Watch how the Wildcats earned the AAA State title by clicking the video player above.

