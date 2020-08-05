Nitro Mission Team hosts first community-wide free food giveaway

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Many people in the Nitro area have a little more food in their kitchen cabinets.

The Nitro Mission Team hosted the first community-wide free giveaway at Nitro High School Wednesday.

“I never dreamed we would have this many cars lined up here,” Bill Fortune, Nitro Mission Team Director said.



Fortune says the giveaway gives people the chance to have a little extra food in their belly and money in their pockets.



People are in dire straits for food and food has gotten so expensive and these people are lower-income probably. They need all the help we can help them with,” Fortune said.



Each car got a heart-healthy box stuffed with non-perishable items, along with eggs milk and potatoes — which people say will help out a lot.



“I’m on a fixed income and me and my wife and we have to struggle each month to try to get by with three kids,” David Burgess, Customer said.



“I’m just thankful to God that this was prepared for us and I thank him for the workers,” Sharon Myland, Customer said.



The mission team usually only holds its food pantry on Tuesdays, but now it’s added another day.



“When the stimulus checks came out, the need went down because people had money to go buy food, now the stimulus is running out,” Fortune said.



Those receiving the food say workers need to be recognized for their contributions.



“These people need to be awarded, you don’t have to pat them on the back, but you need to let the people know that’s doing this even our frontline people, need to let them know that they’re important,” Burgess said.

The Nitro Mission Team hopes to have this giveaway every Wednesday from now until the end of November or until funding runs out.

