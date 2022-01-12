No students injured in Cabell County school bus crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A school bus and tractor trailer crashed Wednesday morning according to Cabell County School officials.

It happened at the intersection of Route 2 and Merritt’s Creek connector. The intersection remains closed as crews work to clean up the scene.

According to Jedd Flowers with Cabell County Schools, no students were injured in an early morning bus crash in Cabell County. The students were transported to school by another bus.

It’s unclear if the driver of the tractor trailer suffered any injuries.