No trick – no Halloween Trick-or-Treating in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOWK) – In what could be a harbinger of things to come, Los Angeles County in California announced a ban on door-to-door “Trick or Treating” next month.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released its “guidance” Tuesday saying the ban is to “minimize contact with non-household members” and so families could begin now finding safe alternatives to the annual fall event.

The guidance bans: Door-to-door tricker or treating, “Trunk or treating” events where children go from car to car to receive treats; Halloween gatherings or parties with non-household members even if held outdoors and carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions.

The department will allow online parties and contests (like costumes or pumpkin carving); car parades as long as they meet county criteria, for things like costume judging Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters; Halloween theme meals at outdoor restaurants; Halloween themed art installations at an outdoor museum and dressing up your home or yard for Halloween.

County health officials say all of this is intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in younger children.

At the time of the release Wednesday, the county had reported more than 249,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 6,000 deaths.

The order got immediate reaction from the candy industry but not the one people might expect.

The National Confectioners Association responded Wednesday to the ban saying “We appreciate LA County’s guidance on how to celebrate the halloween season in Southern California in ways that inspire creativity and keep Calfornians safe.”

A recent Harris Poll found that 74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever.

