Non-profits struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The pandemic has been tough on non-profits across West Virginia.

Many have been struggling to keep their doors open when people need them the most. But, while the need is growing, many of those organizations are operating on a shoestring.

So far, the West Virginia Nonprofit Association has conducted two polls throughout the pandemic for non-profits around the state. The need is more funding.



“So many of them faced not being able to have their prime fundraising season, events and that type of thing. The end of the year giving is so important to them,” Tasha Anderson, Executive Director of WVNPA said.



The paycheck protection program did help many non-profits get through a tough time, but that stopped in July.



“Since there hasn’t been a second round of federal funding for non-profits, many of those standing grants that they currently have don’t actually pay for general operating expenses,” Anderson said.



Those general operating expenses include things like payroll, utilities, mortgage and rent. Without it, employees have been laid off, furloughed or unable to work.



“So many of our volunteers are older and maybe at risk for coronavirus and so they’re not out volunteering,” Anderson said.



Some of the non-profits hit the hardest are ones that work with feeding the community because they didn’t anticipate such a high demand.



“The need increased right out of the gate of the COVID-19 pandemic. It increased drastically and then it kind of leveled out and we’re seeing it again,” John Roberts, Executive Director of Mountain Mission said.



The biggest way to help is to remember non-profits in your year-end giving so they can continue to help the community.



“They are on the front lines of caring for our communities and they need your support now. Look to give them that year-end confidence boost, donate even if you don’t normally donate.”



If you want to learn more about the needs of our local non-profits, click here.

