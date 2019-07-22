Nonprofit Looks to Help Veterans and First Responders Create Business

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — An old abandoned building on Charleston’s West Side is being gifted new life, while helping those who save lives.

<<nat sot: “i just saw the potential for this place.”

Ken Kelly has big plans for the old abandoned Watt’s Elementary school. The school has been abandoned since 2014, that was until Kelly purchased the building.

Kelly is a Vietnam Veteran who is now looking to give back to other veterans and first responders through his new nonprofit, Warrior Works. He plans to use his recently purchased building and create a “Warrior Park,” a hub for first responders and veterans to come and foster a sense of entrepreneurship while creating their own small businesses.

“This will give them the opportunity to expand beyond their horizons, cause it will put them in an environment where they can thrive,” Kelly told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

The nonprofit will offer vocational and education classes, help with grant applications, and even housing assistance.

“This is going to give them the freedom of spirit, the freedom of creativity. it is going to give them the tools to do what they never thought they could do,” said Kelly.

The project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020. According to Kelly, the nonprofit is looking for creative volunteers who can help. If you are interested in learning more, you can connect with the nonprofit through their Facebook page.