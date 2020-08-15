(WOWK) — A tractor trailer crash with injuries happened Saturday, Aug. 15.
The crash occurred on I-79 northbound at milemarker 7.0.
Both northbound lanes are closed.
Dispatchers are advising to use caution and be prepared to stop when traveling through this area.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Ohio will not enforce mask mandate at polls, worrying workers
- Three Athens bars cited for breaking COVID-19 guidelines
- Women’s Resource Center gets home for pets of victims
- ‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for Aug. 15-16
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 1,117 new cases, 40 additional deaths
- Northbound I-79 lanes currently closed
- Actor Dennis Quaid adopts cat who shares his name
- Three arrested after waitress says she was attacked over COVID-19 guidelines
- This NC woman turns 116 today and is the oldest person in the U.S.
- Report: EKU at WVU is still on after OVC votes to allow non-conference games