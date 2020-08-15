Northbound I-79 lanes currently closed

(WOWK) A tractor trailer crash with injuries happened Saturday, Aug. 15.

The crash occurred on I-79 northbound at milemarker 7.0.

Both northbound lanes are closed.

Dispatchers are advising to use caution and be prepared to stop when traveling through this area.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

