KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview were closed Monday morning for a short time following a single vehicle accident.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the accident happened around 5:45 A.M. Monday.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital. It’s unclear of the extent of the injuries.

The northbound lanes remain closed as crews work to clean up the accident. The accident was cleaned up and traffic was back to normal around 7:15 A.M. Monday.