OH woman in serious condition after crash

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio woman is in serious condition after a crash in Pike County, OH.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash on US 23 at mile post 11, at the exit from the Walmart Thrusday evening.

A 2011 Ford Focus, driven by Misty Chesebro, 45, of Waverly, Ohio, was crossing US 23 traveling eastbound and was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Clarke, 72, of Wheelersburg, Ohio. Witnesses stated that Mr. Clarke was southbound on US 23 and failed to stop at the red light.

Both drivers were taken to the Adena Medical Center in Waverly. Chesebro was then flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The Waverly Police Department, Waverly and Pike County Fire/EMS personnel and the Ohio Department of Transportation responded. The crash remains under investigation.

