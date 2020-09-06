Ohio child advocate killed in motorcycle accident

SOUTH WEBSTER, OH (WOWK) – A well known Lawrence County child advocate was killed Saturday night when the motorcycle she and her husband were riding was struck head on by another vehicle.

50 year old Lorena Cahal was prounounced dead at the scene while her husband 51 year old Steven L Cahal was flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in critical condition.

Ohio State Troopers say the Portsmouth Post got a call of what appeared to be an intoxicated man leaving the Country Store in South Webster after causing a disturbance there.

State troopers were dispatched to the area searching for what was described as a black van. During that search they came upon the crash scene on State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace in South Webster.

The initial investigation determined that a black 2016 Kia Sedona driven by 42 year old Arnold Queen II of Wheelersburg crossed the center lane striking the Cahal’s 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle head on.

Queen is in custody while the investigation focuses on driving under the influence.

Lorena Cahal worked as a family advocate with Head Start and the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy.