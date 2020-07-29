Ohio Dept. of Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio’s hospitals saw their highest number of patients with COVID-19 this week since the pandemic began on March 9, the Ohio Department of Health announced Wednesday.

ODH data from the Ohio Hospital Association shows 1,122 COVID-positive patients were being treated in Ohio’s hospitals as of Tuesday, 348 of which were in the ICU, and 174 were on a ventilator. The previous high was in late April when the state saw 1,103 patients COVID-positive patients, according to the ODH.

“Our case numbers have remained high during the past month. We know there is a lag between when people are infected with the virus and when they start to feel sick and ultimately are hospitalized,” Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, said in a press release. “Ohioans have worked hard to slow the spread of this disease. However, these numbers are a stark reminder that this virus is very much still with us.

ODH says hospitalization due to the virus is continuing to “significantly impact hospital PPE and staffing.”

We must remain vigilant and take every precaution to protect ourselves including staying home when possible, frequent handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing. Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health

The average age of people with COVID-19 in Ohio has been steadily decreasing, showing that more and more young people are being exposed, and have become ill, according to ODH data.

