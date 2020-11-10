Ohio representatives to introduce ‘law and order legislation’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Republican state representatives are announcing a bill that would create new criminal offenses for rioting, looting, and violence, what they are calling “law and order legislation.”

Reps. Cindy Abrams of Harrison and Sara Carruthers of Hamilton will preview the bill with local law enforcement officials at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. You can watch it here at nbc4i.com.

The legislation comes after summer protests in many urban areas, including Downtown Columbus, that led to clashes between protestors and police and caused property damage.

In Columbus, an independent investigation of police actions is under way. And just last week, police announced charges against five people suspected of damaging an occupied car.