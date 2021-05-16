Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash

LAWRENCE CO, WV (WOWK) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened this weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call Saturday around 12:00pm of a single car crash near 3818 County Road.

Officials say Daniel S. Muhammad, 45, of Huntington, WV was driving the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee on County Road 64 when he lost control on a gravel roadway. The car went off the left side of the road and flipped multiple times.

Muhammad was ejected from the vehicle and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.