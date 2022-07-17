(WOWK) — Rain is coming back with a vengeance across the WOWK TV viewing area. In fact the national weather service has issued a flood watch for a big chunk of the region until at least Monday morning.

Flood Watches for Sunday night

Parts of the region had rain Saturday and again some heavy downpours on Sunday morning. Now more rain is anticipated Sunday night and again on Monday.

Total rainfall amounts between what’s already fallen and what you have to come could be between 2 inches and 4 inches which could lead to localized flooding of small streams and creeks as well as poor drainage areas.

Predictor model output for rainfall Sunday through Tuesday morning

Remember it only takes a couple of inches of flood water to sweep you off your feet and 6 to 12 inches to float a smaller vehicle. Never drive into an area where water covers the road.

From : NWS

Rain is anticipated through Monday but will only become a nuisance and not a threat by Monday evening.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.