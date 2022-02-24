(WOWK) — Heavy rain is projected once again as it should initially move south to north Thursday night then sweep west to east before drying out Friday morning. The result could be another inch of so of rainfall which could lead to localized flooding issues.

Predictor model output for rainfall Thursday night and Friday morning

There is still a flood watch in effect for much of the area until Friday morning. You can read county-by-county information here.

Flood watches Thursday night and Friday morning

Rain should end by mid morning Friday in the region and then with several dry days in store, the focus will turn to the rise and fall of temperatures once again, and the freeze-thaw cycle. Lows will dip into the 20s several times and highs will be in the 40s or 50s. Highs on Friday will take place early in the day with falling temperatures in the afternoon.

The freeze-thaw cycle will once again cause more issues with potholes thanks to the expansion of any water as it freezes and then contracts as the water runs away or dries out. Below is an explanation of how that temperature pattern causes more potholes.

A friendly reminder that with flood watches out, there could be areas where water covers the road. Never attempt to drive into those areas.

