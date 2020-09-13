One dead after fatal crash in Hocking County, OH

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio.

The crash took place around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, involving a motorcyclist and passenger vehicle.

According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Marc Kourcklas, 30, of Lakewood, Ohio, was riding a motorcycle westbound on State Route 56 when he rode left of center, striking a 2019 Ford Flex driven by David Grayson, 67, of Pickerington who was driving eastbound with a passenger.

Kourcklas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.

Officers say Grayson and his passenger were uninjured.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

