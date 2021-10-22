One dead in Big Chimney accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead following an early morning accident on Pennsylvania Avenue in Big Chimney Friday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, one person died after the head-on collision. The accident happened just before 4:30 A.M. Friday morning. It happened near the 4000 block of Pennslyvania Avenue, near Rolling Smoke BBQ.

The investigation is ongoing and the road is shut down. There is no word on how long the closure will last.