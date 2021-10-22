All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

One dead in Big Chimney accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead following an early morning accident on Pennsylvania Avenue in Big Chimney Friday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, one person died after the head-on collision. The accident happened just before 4:30 A.M. Friday morning. It happened near the 4000 block of Pennslyvania Avenue, near Rolling Smoke BBQ.

The investigation is ongoing and the road is shut down. There is no word on how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

