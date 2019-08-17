One dead in Pomeroy crash

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead following a car crash on Laurel Cliff Road Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 P.M.

According to officials, a cargo van left the roadway and went through a right of way fence, before coming to rest along an embankment and catching fire.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead on scene. Officials believe the driver may have had a medical related issue that caused the accident, but Ohio State Police are investigating.

Pomeroy Pumpers 1 and 3, Meigs County EMS, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Meigs County Sheriff’s office, the Meigs County Coroners office, Birchfield Funeral Home, and Racine Service Center, the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office all responded to the scene.