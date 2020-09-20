One dead, one injured in Scioto County ATV accident

LUCASVILLE, OH (WOWK) One man is dead and another was flown to a Columbus hospital as the result of an ATV Crash early Sunday morning, September 20th.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they received a call of an ATV crash on CR-136, or Big Run Road about 4:45am Sunday.

When they arrived they found Christopher R. Spencer, 39, of Lucasville, Ohio dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates the ATV was traveling north on Big Run Road when Spencer, the driver, failed to make a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and slid into a tree.

A passenger on the vehicle, who has not been identified, was flown to Grant Medical. Center in Columbus with non-life threatening injuries.

