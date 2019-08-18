One dead, two injured in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a two car crash early Sunday morning.

It happened along Old Leetown Road in Jefferson County. According to officials, it’s believed the driver, Dante McCarroll, lost control of his car and crashed through the center medium before striking another vehicle, driven by David Weister.

McCarroll’s car caught on fire. According to those on scene, a passing motorist pulled him out of the car, but was unable to get his passenger out. McCarroll was flown by helicopter to Fairfax Virginia for medical treatment. His passenger, Tiffany Colangelo was pronounced dead on scene.

The other driver was taken to Winchester Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty, the investigation is ongoing and as further information and tests are received, charges in the vehicle crash may be filed.