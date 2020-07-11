One death, 72 new cases of virus in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports one new death and 72 new cases of COVID-19.

DHHR confirmed the death of a 68-year old female from Ohio County.

“It is with great sadness that we report the loss of this West Virginian and send condolences to her family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m. on July 11, 2020, there have been 204,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 4,146 total cases and 96 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 2.02% and the daily percent positive rate is 4.12%

There have been more than 163 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR. Monongalia County has seen 56 new cases of the virus since 5 p.m. July 10, 2020.

There have been 2,798 recoveries from the virus.

Daily confirmed cases hospital as of July 11, 2020: 56

Daily confirmed cases ICU as of July 11, 2020: 14

Daily confirmed cases ventilator as of July 11, 2020: 7

Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (512/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (23/1), Cabell (192/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (38/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (115/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (248/5), Kanawha (398/12), Lewis (21/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (36/0), Marion (105/3), Marshall (62/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (63/2), Mingo (28/2), Monongalia (510/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (140/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (77/16), Putnam (85/1), Raleigh (73/3), Randolph (185/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (24/1), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (175/9), Wyoming (7/0).

Gov. Jim Justice’s Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard, and local health departments have provided free COVID-19 testing for residents in counties with high minority populations and out virus in their counties.

The two-day testing resulted in 5,826 individuals tested: 807 in Marshall County; 262 in Mercer County; 2,955 in Monongalia County; 730 in Preston County; 301 in Wayne County; and 771 in Upshur County. DHHR reports there are considered preliminary numbers.

