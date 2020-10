HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating a shooting incident after one person was shot and injured Sunday evening.

According to Chief of Police Ray Cornwell, it happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 700th block of Jackson Avenue. Patrol officers and detectives are still on scene, working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The person shot was taken to the hospital, its unclear of the extent of their injuries.