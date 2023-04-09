UPDATE (11:03 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in connection to the shooting has been arrested.

They say it was a disturbance between two brothers involving alcohol. One pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

No further information has been released about the suspect or victim.

Detectives and Deputies are still on scene investigating.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Sunday night.

According to Kanawha County Dispatch, it happened on the 1600 Block of Mudlick Road in Clendenin.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is one male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as new details emerge.