UPDATE (9:03 a.m.): Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson confirms to 13 News one person has died as a result of the crash.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV – Both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Route 52 are closed after a motorcycle accident in the Prichard area.

Wayne County dispatch tells 13 News the accident happened in the southbound lane around 6 a.m.. Dispatch wouldn’t confirm the severity of the driver’s injury.

West Virginia State Police, Kenova, Dunlow and Prichard first responders are on hand.