One injury confirmed at Huntington fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to 13 News reporter Natalie Wadas, one injury has been confirmed at a structure fire that happened at a factory off of Second Avenue in Huntington around 9:45 a.m. on Friday.
A worker at Steel of West Virginia was injured. Molten steel was on the outside of its container, and several buildings were compromised. However, there is no threat at this time to surrounding buildings.
