One injury confirmed at Huntington fire

Photo by 13 News reporter Natalie Wadas

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to 13 News reporter Natalie Wadas, one injury has been confirmed at a structure fire that happened at a factory off of Second Avenue in Huntington around 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

A worker at Steel of West Virginia was injured. Molten steel was on the outside of its container, and several buildings were compromised. However, there is no threat at this time to surrounding buildings.

13 News has a crew at the scene and will continue to provide more updates.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

