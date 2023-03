LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State police said one person has died in a house fire in the Wayne County community of Lavalette.

Wayne County dispatchers said the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road.

At this time is not clear who the victim is or how the fire started.

The Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and West Virgina Fire Marshal’s Office responded.