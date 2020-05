UPDATE 9:47 A.M. MAY, 5, 2020: All lanes of I-64 are back open after multi-vehicle crash, according to dispatchers.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash along I-64 in Nitro.

According to dispatchers, one westbound lane is shutdown as well as the entrance ramp, as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.