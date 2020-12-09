“One-Man-Band-Director” kicks off series of Christmas performances online by area music leaders

(WOWK) – We’ve heard the term “one-man-band,” but the leader of the Spring Valley High School bands, Wes Bullington, decided Christmas was a great time to be a “one-man-band-director” and share his music online. He’s not alone. Bullington says other band and music directors from around the region have decided they will make similar videos to share in the days ahead.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a huge challenge to all educators, but especially for music teachers used to interacting with dozens to a hundred or more students at one time in rehearsals and performances.

“This year has been a very different year for all our band programs in West Virginia, and in some ways has made us look at how we teach and interact with the students. In some ways we are disconnected, but this event has also connected us as a family in more ways than one,” said Bullington.

He tells 13 News that other area band directors and music leaders have agreed to also perform some Christmas and holiday selections much like his and they will be posting those as well in the coming days.

“These videos made by myself and my other colleagues show how much we love making music and sharing that love with our students and community,” says Bullington, “a band director is not used to sitting still this long. If anything, our students in our programs have really seen how we have had to adapt and preserve to keep the love of music alive.”

13 News will update the list of videos as they become available to us in the coming days.