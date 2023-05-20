HOCKING COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — One person has died and two others had to be flown to the hospital following a crash Friday afternoon.

It happened on US 33 near State Route 664 in Hocking County.

The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that the driver of a Nissan Versa was heading west on US 33 when it hit a parked Ford F-450 from behind. The truck was parked on the westbound shoulder of the road. Troopers say that the crash happened when driver of the car went outside of the right lane hitting the truck.

Three young men in their twenties were inside the car. Dylan Lang, 23 of New Lexington, was in the front passenger seat. Troopers say he died as a result of the crash. The other two men are both recovering from serious injuries.

The man in the truck had some minor injuries.

Troopers say the accident remains under investigation.