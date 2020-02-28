One more round of snow in the area Friday night could bring slick roads

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new round of snow showers is projected to move into the region overnight leaving light accumulations, but the impact to driving conditions means there could be slick spots especially after dark and into the early morning hours of Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky issued a new winter weather advisory (details seen here) for Martin, Johnson, Floyd and Pike counties.

Predictor snowfall model output for 11pm Friday night 2/28/2020 – WOWK image

According to NWS:

A few heavy snow showers will be possible, containing strong wind gusts up to 40 mph, snowfall rates up to an inch per hour, and sharply reduced visibilities

Overnight snow estimates via Predictor model output – driving could be slick overnight and early Saturday before snow melts on Saturday afternoon – WOWK image

