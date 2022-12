JACKSON COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Jackson County dispatch confirms one person is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77.

Dispatch tells 13 News only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The call came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday along I-77 Southbound near mile marker 139.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Only the slow lane southbound at the crash site is blocked.

Ripley, Sandyville, and Cottageville fire departments responded along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.