One person dead, two others wounded in Mason County shooting

Brandon Allen Smith, 29, of Milton is facing one county of 1st Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder in connection to a Mason County shooting. Nov. 13, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

GLENWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County man has been charged with a Friday morning shooting which left one man dead and two others wounded.

29-year-old Brandon Allen Smith of Milton is facing one count of 1st Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder.

A criminal complaint against Smith states that deputies were dispatched to Whitten Ridge Road in Glenwood, Mason County after a caller said he had been shot.

Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. F. Terry was the first on the scene and he and another Deputy, Cpl J.C. Peterson found three gunshot victims inside the home.

Deputies say they found Alvin Lambert with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, arm and neck. A second victim, James Lenville Smith Jr had an apparent gunshot wound to his face. A third, as yet unidentified, man was found facedown, dead, in a pool of blood.

Both Lambert and Smith stated that Brandon Smith shot him, Smith’s parents lived nearby.

A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest and he was later taken into custody.

Both victims were taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Huntington for treatment.