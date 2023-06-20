Charleston, WV (WOWK) – One person was shot at an apartment in Charleston overnight. A suspect was arrested shortly after.

The shooting was reported at an upstairs apartment in the 1600 block of McClung St. in Charleston, near Greenbrier St., just before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say there was one victim in unknown condition.

A suspect was detained a few blocks away from the scene near the corner of Ruffner St. and Lewis St. about 20 minute after the shooting was reported.

Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.