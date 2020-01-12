One person shot on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — One person has been shot on Charleston’s West Side.

It happened just before 4:30 Sunday afternoon on the 600 block of Russell St. According to the Charleston Police Department, one person was shot in the arm. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim was taken to the hospital by non-emergency personnel. According to police, the car they were traveling in was riddled with bullet holes.

No word on the vitim’s name at this time. Police say the victim is an adult female and she was shot in the left hand.

Charleston Police are still investigating.