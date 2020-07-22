One student-athlete was the entire South Charleston High School golf team

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There may be no “I” in the word team, but Dylan Burford was the South Charleston high school golf team.

“Golf is an individual sport but you know at this level it is a team sport because you know team score is counted, with just being one I’d already lost every single match before I even played because we didn’t have a team,” Burford said.

Burford was the only player on the Black Eagles’ roster for the past two years — but he graduated in June. with practice starting in a few weeks, he may well be the school’s last golf team.

“We don’t have any players that show an interest. They put the call out probably four to five times already this summer, haven’t had a call, haven’t had an email, not contact at school this year doesn’t look very good.”

So now the program is reaching out to try and put the sport back on the map.

“All we can do is ask. There is nothing else I know to do other than just put it out there and try and get somebody to play. Doesn’t make any difference if you’ve had any experience or not we just need people out there to work with. It’s a shame that nobody wants to play golf. It’s one of those sports you know you can play forever if you want to go out and play. You can so for nobody to be wanting to play you know its just a shame.” Dylan Burford

A tradition Burford hopes can be revived for years to come.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories