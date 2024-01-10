PEDRO, OHIO (WOWK) — A person has been taken to the hospital after an officer involved shooting, according to Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

Sheriff Lawless says it happened along State Route 93 in Pedro as the result of a domestic situation.

He says when deputies arrived, they found a confrontation between two people in the front yard and as a result of the situation lawless says a deputy had to shoot.

The Sheriff says the suspect has been transported to Cabell-Huntington Hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff Lawless says since because of the nature of the situation the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation.

No other information is being released at this time.