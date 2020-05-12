Opening West Virginia: Special report to air, stream 7 p.m. Wednesday

How West Virginia recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic is the focus of a 13 News special report with Mark Curtis airing and streaming on WOWKTV.com from 7 p.m to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
We’ve gathered experts in the field of business, government, health care and religion to talk about the recovery beyond its impact.
We will be talking to those experts from their businesses and homes throughout the Mountain State as we discuss the “opening of West Virginia.”
Among the confirmed guests:
- Gov. Jim Justice
- Sen. Joe Manchin
- Wally Thornhill of WV Ford Dealers
- Ryan Moore of P&G Tabler Station
- Albert Wright, President and CEO of West Virginia University Medicine
- Dr. Sherri Young of West Virginia Medical Association
- Joyce Wilson, President of the West Virginia Nurses Association
- F. Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University
Do you have any concerns or questions about the reopening of the Mountain State? Please leave your questions in the comments or record us a video message for use on air.
Email us your concerns, questions, or video messages at news@wowktv.com or use the hashtag #WVRecovery to join in the discussion on social media.
