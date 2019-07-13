Operation Dry Water Cracks Down on Boating Under the Influence

ST. ALBANS, W. Va. (WOWK) — With summer in full swing, many are taking to the waters to beat the summer heat and stay cool while having some fun. While boating is a great way to get out and enjoy the outdoors, safety officials are reminding everyone to stay safe.

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Operation Dry Water is a national year-round campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence, in hopes preventing boating tragedies.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources partakes in the campaign every year. While the busiest weekend typically falls around the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend, officers say it is important to stay safe and practice proper boating safety procedures all year long.

Here are some tips to ensure you, your family, and friends are safe while on the water:

Complete Boating Safety Course

Check the Weather

File a Float Plan

Here are some important safety supplies you need while boating: