Overcoming a near death experience to get back on the field

PHILLIPI, WV (WBOY) – Tuesday night, Philip Barbour high school student Corey Martin threw the first pitch at the Colts’ sectional championship game; a milestone moment, as he is now back with his team, after almost losing his life in a car crash.

Martin returned home on Saturday for the first time in almost six months.

“It means a lot,” said Martin. “I got to see family, friends, again. It’s like a whole new life got restarted, again. Just getting home and seeing my family and friends, and reuniting with them. They really supported me through this injury. I thank them all for that. I love them all so much.”

Martin was injured in a serious car accident on December 18th of last year.

He suffered major injuries to both his brain and spine, and spent 170 days in multiple hospitals, rehab, and trauma centers.

“It’s been a lot of work and going to therapy and working my butt off,” he said. “No pain no game.”

Corey returned to the Mountain State on Saturday.

They sang ‘Take Me Home Country Roads” as they crossed the state line.

And it was certainly a bumpy road to get back, but luckily there’s still plenty of road ahead.

“He definitely is a fighter,” said Tammy Martin Zimmerman, Corey’s mom and athletic director for Philip Barbour High School. “We didn’t know whether he was going to make it or not there at Ruby. The doctors even told us they had done all that they could do. But, honest to God, God was right there with Corey every step of the way. Doctors even said he was a miracle. So, thank you, God, for being with our son every step. I know he’s going to keep being with him, because he’s got a bright future ahead of him. He’s made so much progress since his accident,”

Martin pulled through, and is now inspiring his former teammates, who captured a section title for the first time since 2013 on Tuesday.