Pandemic estimated to impact Cyber Monday shopping event

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As we say farewell to Black Friday this year, the biggest online shopping day is just around the corner.

As holiday shoppers prepare for Cyber Monday, the question is “Are more people shopping online this year than in the past?”

Cyber Monday has grown in popularity throughout the years with all eyes on online deals. While the event isn’t exactly new, this year, people might be more inclined to shop online than in person.

The convenience of online shopping has been too good to pass. But many say because of the pandemic, online shopping is looking like the safer option.



People can shop from their computer, phone or tablet to participate in Cyber Monday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Several holiday shoppers say they are shopping more online this year than years past.

I actually have ordered more online. I use Amazon a lot with Amazon Prime. James Page, Huntington resident

In this day and age, you can shop online and get the same deals from your mobile devices. Several apps, like Coupon Cabin and Shop Savvy, even make it easier to find those deals, without searching on a website.

While many say they are “all in” for online shopping, others say they can go either way.

I’m 50/50. People are still going to go out Christmas shopping, that’s just a fact. Gregory Aldridge, Huntington resident

According to hugecybermondaydeals.com, 2020 is projected to see an increase in sales by more than 30% over 2019.

As for many holiday shoppers, they’re ready to shop for the best deals on Monday. Still, for some, the experience of Christmas shopping just isn’t the same as touching, seeing, and smelling for yourself.

