Panel OKs bill to make it easier to change school districts

FRANKFORT, KY (AP/WOWK) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced legislation to make it easier for students to cross district lines and let them tap into funding pools for school expenses. The measure looks to be gaining momentum in the closing days of the session. It cleared a House committee Thursday, sending it to the House.

The bill would allow the creation of education opportunity accounts, backed by donations. Access to the funding would be limited to students from low- and middle-income families who attend public schools. Critics say the measure could threaten the viability of some of the state’s poorest school districts.

The Kentucky Education Association opposes the bill and released the following statement from their president Eddie Campbell:

“KEA strongly opposes HB563 because, despite claims to the contrary, it will be detrimental to Kentucky’s public schools. So-called ‘education opportunity accounts’ are just another term for private-school vouchers. This is another example of legislators sneaking in an unpopular issue disguised as something else, just like the infamous ‘sewer’ bill in 2018. As we all know, that last-minute ‘bait and switch’ maneuver sparked outrage from educators and the public. These private school vouchers take money directly out of our public schools which already are underfunded by the legislature. Instead of doing the right thing by public school students and families and putting needed dollars into school funding, the legislature is reducing state revenue by handing out tax breaks to big corporations and wealthy individual donors. There is plenty the legislature could actually do to address the inequity that has been so well documented during the pandemic. But instead of dealing with the actual causes of those problems, they choose to give a tax break to the wealthy. We should be talking about access to reliable broadband for all students and families, or about fully funding school transportation and other critical programs, or about putting money into desperately needed textbooks and technology. The list of needs in the Commonwealth – not just in public education – goes on and on. But instead of having any of those important and impactful conversations, we are talking about offering tax breaks to those who don’t need it. HB563 proves that legislators have no intention of meeting their constitutional obligations to fund public schools adequately and equitably. It’s a sham. And it’s also a shame.” Eddie Campbell, KEA President

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.