Parents and student athletes call on the governor to allow sports this fall

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Parents and student athletes are making their voices heard – all in the name of sports.

They rallied outside of the state capitol Monday to speak out against how the state’s color-coded map is affecting their chances of playing games this fall.

Protestors are putting the pressure on Gov. Jim Justice to allow sports this season. The crowd waited outside in the rain until Justice arrived for his press conference.



Many parents say they just want consistency, which they say the governor is not giving them.



“They change the metric system it seems like daily so we just need something to be fair and we also believe it should be a choice of the players and the parents who want to be able to play,” Natasha Lowe, Co-organizer said.



“Let them play. We raised them and we’ve kept them safe this long. We know what’s best for them,” Autumn Hensely, co-organizer said.



Chapmanville high school football player Jaxson Turner says just thinking about not being able to play his senior season is terrifying.



“I think football is definitely worth it. Some of these things we’re doing like the move theater are worth it, and I understand it’s a contact sport, but there’s only 11 people on each team, 22 in total,” Turner said.



In Monday’s press conference, Gov. Justice said he’s giving counties in the orange, like Kanawha, Fayette and Logan an opportunity to be able to play.



“Those three counties we are going to test every athlete in those three counties immediately, we’re going to test all the coaches, staff, all those involved, in the band everybody,” Gov. Justice said.

Kanawha County Schools announced they won’t participate in the weekly testing but will push back the start of its season by a week in hopes of getting a full season.

