Parents react to starting the school year virtually

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With West Virginia schools scheduled to re-open Tuesday, some districts like Kanawha and Putnam County Schools will begin the new year remotely due to rising COVID-19 infection rates.

Some parents say the color-coded metric system is not consistent and they feel students have been given false hope because of it.

“It’s a little bit of a disheartening moment because we were really looking forward to starting September 8. in-person because we were given that option,” said parent Allison Westerman.

Now, that option no longer stands. According to the color-coded COVID-19 map, Kanawha county moved out of the yellow and into the orange last week.

That means schools will have to be online until the county gets back down into the green and yellow.

“All these other activities are still out there that are still spreading it, so it seems like schools are being singled out with this color-coded system we have,” parent Christie Goldman said.

Goldman says her kids had virtual learning over the summer and the biggest challenge was communication with their teachers.

“You would email a teacher one day and they have 24 hours to respond. You would then respond the next day and then they have another 24 hours. So, in a period of one week you barely get your two questions answered,” Goldman said.

With schools online, sports have also been put on hold until further notice. Parents say this gives their child a disadvantage while other athletes can participate in games.

“I think a lot of kids in their junior and senior years are trying to compete completely also for scholarships and they’re not going to be seen,” Goldman said.

Overall, both parents agree it’s important to keep everyone safe, but think schools should open.

“Unfortunately, I feel like kids are paying the biggest price. We have casinos that are open, we have bars and restaurants that are open and I don’t want anybody to have to shut down, but I really want the kids to be able to go back to school and learn and also participate in sports,” Westerman said.

The color-coded map is updated every Saturday at 9 p.m. which will determine if schools will be open for the upcoming week.

